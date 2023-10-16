Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
UIL approves increase to summer marching band practice time

Oct. 15 and 16 the UIL Legislative Council heard proposals from the committees appointed to oversee the various categories of UIL competetion.
By Travis Noriega
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - On Monday the University Interscholastic League Legislative Council approved an increase to the amount of hours a marching band is allowed to practice during the summer.

Among these proposals was one from the music committee, namely one for increasing the amount of hours a UIL marching band is allowed to practice during the summer prior to August 1.

An amendment was passed to increase the total hours that marching bands are permitted to practice fundamentals prior to August 1 from 10 hours to 15 hours.

The change was deemed necessary by the committee because many schools now begin their school year in early August, reducing the span of time that bands can practice during the summer.

The change is set to take place effective immediately once approved by the Commissioner of Education.

Our Tyre White interviewd the Tenaha High School band director about the proposed changed. To read that story click here.

