Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Two cold fronts are expected late this week. Neither front has any cool air, but the wind will shift out of the W and NW for a few days, then back out of the south and southeast by the weekend. Lows will warm into the 50s to lower 60s, and highs will warm into the middle 80s. Normal high temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s this time of year, so we will be above normal, rather than below normal, as we have been for the last few days. Next rain chances in the forecast are on Tuesday of next week, but not much is expected. Have a wonderful day today and a great week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.