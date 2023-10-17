Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Chargers safety Alohi Gilman inactive for second straight game because of a heel injury

Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman missed his second straight game because of a heel injury
Alohi Gilman
Alohi Gilman(Instagram:@Alohi_g)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman missed his second straight game because of a heel injury.

Gilman was placed on the inactive list for Monday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys roughly 90 minutes before the game.

Deane Marlowe or Raheem Layne is expected to get the start in place of Gilman. The Chargers do have safety Derwin James and linebacker Joey Bosa back in the lineup after they missed the Oct. 1 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. James was sidelined with a hamstring injury while Bosa had hamstring and toe injuries.

Wide receiver Joshua Palmer is active despite being placed on the injury report Sunday as questionable because of a groin injury.

Cornerback Deane Leonard (hamstring), running back Elijah Dotson, offensive lineman Zack Bailey, wide receiver Simi Fehoko and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton are also inactive for Los Angeles (2-2).

Dallas (3-2) moved linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck) and cornerback C.J. Goodwin (pectoral) to injured reserve. Cornerback Nahshon Wright was added off the practice squad and defensive end Tyrus Wheat was signed to the active roster to fill the open spots.

Safety Juanyeh Thomas (hamstring), quarterback Trey Lance, cornerbacks Noah Igbinoghene and Eric Scott, running back Deuce Vaughn, offensive tackle Asim Richards and defensive lineman Viliami Fehoko were declared inactive.

Los Angeles called up wide receiver Keelan Doss from the practice squad.

