Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

East Texas congressman among 20 Republicans who didn’t vote for Jim Jordan as Speaker

FILE - Congressional District 6 candidate Jake Ellzey talks with supporters during an evening...
FILE - Congressional District 6 candidate Jake Ellzey talks with supporters during an evening fundraiser at Legal Draft in Arlington, Texas, on July 14, 2021.(Robert W. Hart/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV) - An East Texas congressman is one of the 20 Republicans responsible for preventing Rep. Jim Jordan from becoming the next Speaker of the House.

Rep. Jake Ellzey (R-TX-6), whose district includes the counties of Anderson and Cherokee, voted for Rep. Mike Garcia (R-CA). The 19 other Republicans voted for candidates such as Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.). All other East Texas representatives, including Nathaniel Moran (R-TX-1), Pete Sessions (R-TX-32), Pat Fallon (R-TX-4), Lance Gooden (R-TX-5) and Brian Babin (R-TX-32), voted for Jordan.

While Jordan failed to win the Speaker position in the first ballot, further ballots are expected to be voted on soon.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigates nightclub shooting
When the deputies arrived at the home, they reported that a naked man, Jason Ryan McCarty, 55,...
Naked man allegedly fires air gun at deputies in Angelina County
A groundbreaking was held in Nacogdoches at the EATON/Cooper production facility for a new...
EATON/Cooper Power Systems breaks ground on new Nacogdoches facility expansion
Dr. Keith Brooks
Corrigan-Camden ISD superintendent resigns
Aggie Park ,Texas A&M University
Police investigating death of Texas A&M student who appeared to fall from a balcony

Latest News

Local children advocacy groups hold meeting to discuss proposition two
East Texas child advocacy groups discuss proposition that would grant tax relief to daycares
The Texas Capitol in Austin on Oct. 19, 2021.
School voucher-like legislation now in hands of Texas House
U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX-17)
WATCH: East Texas Rep. Sessions discusses House’s decision to remove McCarthy as Speaker
FILE - U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, talks to a member of the media during a campaign event...
US Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas is carjacked by 3 armed attackers about a mile from the Capitol