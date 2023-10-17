Ex-student testifies abusive relationship with ex-Baylor University running back left her with PTSD, lingering trauma

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Dolores Lozano testified Tuesday that her turbulent relationship with Baylor University running back Devin Chafin, which included three instances of dating violence, left her with PTSD, anxiety and lingering trauma that is affecting her marriage.

Lozano spent 3 ½ hours on the witness stand Tuesday in second-day testimony in her Title IX and negligence lawsuit against Baylor, former football coach Art Briles and former athletic director Ian McCaw in Waco’s federal court.

Lozano, who is now a Harris County justice of the peace, is seeking so-far unspecified damages in her suit, alleging the Baptist university mishandled her physical abuse reports at the hands of the former running back during their rocky, 18-month relationship.

Her suit also alleges that Baylor officials created an atmosphere of deliberate indifference to claims of physical and sexual assaults against students - especially allegations of wrongdoing by football players - in an effort to protect the university’s reputation and to keep a winning team on the field.

Lozano said she met Chafin in 2012 when he was being recruited by Baylor out of Burkburnett High Schol and Lozano was a sophomore studying communication sciences and disorders. She said they started to date when he got to Baylor and continued what she called their “on-again, off-again” relationship throughout her senior year.

She found out she was pregnant in February 2014 and had an abortion in Houston after talking with Chafin and her mother, who is a chief deputy constable in Harris County.

“He said it was my choice and he really wanted to be there, but he had football practice,” she told the jury.

She returned to Baylor and she and Chafin talked about getting back together, she said. They went to dinner on March 6, 2014, and returned to Chafin’s University Parks Drive apartment. His roommates and others were there, so they went into Chafin’s bedroom to talk, she said.

They started arguing about the abortion, so they went into the bathroom to close the door so the others wouldn’t hear. She said Chafin slapped her, knocking her over the toilet and onto the floor. He grabbed her and put her in his closet and kicked her in the stomach while she was lying on the floor, she said.

Former Baylor University Football Team Running Back Devin Chafin. (KWTX ARCHIVES)

She exited the closet and said Chafin punched a hole in the bathroom wall before he rendered her unconscious by choking her. She said she left via the bedroom window because she was shocked by the altercation and didn’t want the others to see her.

She went on Spring Break to South Padre Island the next week and told her friend, Madison, what happened to her. She took photos of the bruises on her neck, arms and legs. When she returned, she said things were “rocky” with Chafin.

She said the attack left her shaken. She worked as manager of the acrobatic and tumbling team and she missed two practices in the wake of the assault, she said. The coach at the time spotted that something was wrong and asked what was troubling her, she said. She said she told the coach about the assault and she was “comforting” and told her to speak to her mother about reporting the incident, she said.

Later, the coach set up a meeting with Wes Yeary, the university’s sports chaplain. He gave her a spiritual book to read and told her to stay away from Chafin, she said. Yeary also testified Tuesday.

A few weeks later, she ran into Chafin at Scruffy Murphy’s, a popular bar near Baylor. She tried to avoid him, but he followed her out to her car, was angry and started yelling at her while his teammates tried to pull him away, she said.

She said he grabbed her right arm through the car window and slammed it against the side of the car before his friends dragged him away.

Three days later, her arm was still hurting, so she went to the Baylor Health Center. She told the doctor there that this was the second time Chafin assaulted her, adding that the doctor referred her to the Baylor Counseling Center. She went there the same day but said she found it “uncomfortable” after she starting discussing her abortion.

“It was very uncomfortable,” she said. “I felt more of it was focused on the abortion than on the assault. I remember leaving there feeling like I was going to hell,” she told her attorney, Zeke Fortenberry.

She said her grades were slipping and she worried that her dreams of becoming the first in her family to graduate from college might be in jeopardy. She talked to Jeff Lebby, Chafin’s running back coach who had asked her to help him stay eligible to play football during his freshman year. She said she told him that Chafin was abusing alcohol and drugs, including marijuana, mushrooms and painkillers.

She also talked about the assaults to Martha Lou Scott, retired assistant vice president for Student Life.

She said the Baylor officials, with the exception of those at the counseling center, were helpful, seemed concerned and offered her a variety of options and resources where she could turn for help. She said they told her she could go to police and report it to the university’s Judicial Affairs office.

She said she reported the second assault to Waco police, but never followed through with the case because she told police she didn’t want to get Chafin in trouble and would stay away from him.

A week or so later, the third assault occurred at Chafin’s apartment when he pushed her to the floor in the kitchen, she said. After that assault, she sent Chafin a message.

“I seriously hate you because you broke me mentally and physically. You made me promises you did not keep. You cheated on me. I hate you for making me feel I am not good enough.”

Chafin’s return message said, “I do nothing but apologize.”

Under cross-examination from Baylor attorney Julie Springer, Lozano said Chafin assaulted her the first time because during their argument about the abortion, she told him that she was glad she had the procedure because he would not be a good father.

“Would you agree that’s an upsetting thing for a person to hear?” Springer asked. Lozano agreed.

Springer asked Lozano about a lawsuit she filed against Chafin’s new girlfriend after they had a fight when Lozano showed up at Chafin’s apartment the year after Lozano graduated from Baylor. She ultimately dismissed that suit, she said.

Lozano also sued the Houston Metro bus service after a bus sideswiped her car in 2018, Springer said, noting that she alleged in that lawsuit that she was fine until the accident left her with sadness, anger issues and sleep disorders that would require additional counseling for past and future mental anguish.

Springer reminded her that those are the same damage claims she is asserting in her lawsuit against Baylor but made no mention of her previous trauma, including claims of PTSD, suffered while at Baylor.

“Before the bus accident, you said in your deposition in that case that you were an energetic, vivacious outgoing person,” Springer said.

“I don’t think I have ever used the word vivacious,” Lozano said.

Lozano also filed a complaints with Baylor police on her roommate in 2012, sent an email to the Judicial Affairs office complaining about a basketball player and claimed another roommate was cyberbullying her, Springer noted.

Lozano admitted under cross-examination that the Baylor officials she spoke with were helpful, sympathetic and did not discourage her from reporting the assaults to police or Baylor administrators.

Springer showed the jury a 2016 social media post from Lozano that showed her with a friend at graduation. It said, “Two years ago today, I graduated from the best university ever.”

Under cross-examination from Briles’ attorney, Reid Simpson, Lozano said she has never spoken to Briles or to McCaw.

“So you are suing the folks you didn’t talk to and you are not suing the folks you talked to,” Simpson said.

Briles was fired in 2016 in the wake of a sexual assault scandal at Baylor. McCaw was sanctioned but resigned and took a similar post at Liberty University in Virginia.

Briles and McCaw have not been in court during jury selection Friday and the first two days of testimony. They are expected to testify Thursday.

Plaintiff’s testimony will resume Wednesday morning.

