A gradual warming trend and remaining dry with no rain in sight for the near future.

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We had our coolest morning in nearly seven months today as wake-up temperatures were in the upper 30′s to lower 40′s.

It will be another chilly night ahead, just not nearly as cool as last night. The dry air and clear skies will lead to overnight lows dropping into the upper 40′s.

Wednesday will feature lots of blue sky as a chilly morning gives way to a mild and pleasant afternoon under sun-filled skies and low humidity with highs warming into the upper 70′s.

Temperatures will slowly moderate as we progress through the week as our wind direction shifts to the west and then the south and high pressure shifts eastward.

This means overnight lows, while still chilly, will not be nearly as chilly as what we have observed the past few nights. Instead of dropping into the 40′s, we will be in the 50′s by later in week with daytime highs also climbing the proverbial ladder, warming into the 80′s by Thursday and beyond.

A weak frontal boundary will then arrive on Thursday, offering no more than a few clouds with no rain expected in our part of the state.

This is a weak frontal passage which means we will keep chilly morning and warm afternoons in place through the weekend and into early next week with lows in the 50′s and highs in the 80′s.

Based on the configuration of the jet stream, we have no rain in our local forecast for the next seven days. It will be nice and sunny, but the lack of any wetting rains will not do much to help our drought situation across the Piney Woods.

There are signs that a western storm system will change our steering currents about a week from now, potentially bringing back some rain chances toward the middle-to-latter half of next week.

