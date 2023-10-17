Nacogdoches Hospital District to part with operator Lion Star

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The ongoing relationship between private company Lion Star Group LLC and the Nacogdoches County Hospital District is nearing an unexpected end.

The Nacogdoches Hospital District board voted to declare Lion Star in default of their agreement, in addition to claims of the group not paying their bills.

“It’s been the frustration with some of the local vendors that have called many of the board members very concerned because they haven’t been able to get paid for the services that they had provided. We just felt like it was time to go ahead and force the default,” said Lisa King, Nacogdoches County Hospital President.

Lion Star has been given 15 days to vacate.

King says this time gives Lion Star one last shot.

“That gives them the opportunity and their legal counsel the opportunity to prove that they truly are not in default and that they have paid their bills in a timely fashion. We’ll look at the evidence that they have and make a decision on the appropriateness of it at that point,” said King.

We reached out to Lion Star CEO Sean Fowler; he told us he was not able to comment at this time.

King says the hospital district will continue to serve Nacogdoches County if Lion Star doesn’t provide evidence of bill payment.

“Our upper-level management for the district has been looking at other options that might have to come and trying to prepare. If need be, the district in the past provided care for the patients and we’ll do our best to do it again if we have to,” said King.

King says the possibility of ending their relationship with Lion Star is unfortunate.

“We all were very hopeful, we thought that we can move forward, we thought that there would never be an issue with insolvency, taking care of the patients, and unfortunately, right now, that has become an issue,” said King.

Lion Star took over the operations of the Nacogdoches Hospital District in a $3 million agreement back in July 2021.

At the time, it was the financial answer after the hospital district went into debt reorganization in 2018.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.