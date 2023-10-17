Texas Medical Board suspends license of medical director at Wortham med spa where Jenifer Cleveland was administered IV therapy

WORTHAM, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Medical Board on Oct. 12 temporarily suspended the medical license of Michael Patrick Gallagher, who according to a court document, was acting as the medical director for Luxe Med Spa in Wortham when Jenifer Cleveland died after receiving IV therapy from the owner of the facility.

“His continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to the public welfare,” the board said, further alleging Gallagher “failed to properly supervise an unlicensed individual performing intravenous treatments ... resulting in complications that staff were not trained or prepared to manage, resulting in a patient’s death.”

Cleveland, 47, of Fairfield, Texas, worked at the radio station KNES Texas 99.1.

According to the order to suspend Gallagher’s medical license, Luxe’s owner, identified in the document as Amber Johnson, was the individual who administered the IV therapy to Cleveland on July 10.

Cleveland, according to The Texas Medical Board, was administered an IV infusion containing a vitamin B complex, including ascorbic acid, cyanocobalamin and TPN electrolytes, a solution that “requires a prescription and is known to cause complications due to the potassium chloride in it.”

Cleveland was found unconscious at the spa, the police department confirmed to KWTX. An EMS crew from Mexia, Texas responded to the spa and performed CPR on Cleveland up until their arrival at a nearby hospital. “She never regained consciousness and passed away,” police said.

Cleveland’s body was sent to Dallas, where a medical examiner performed an autopsy. A preliminary autopsy report obtained by KWTX states Cleveland collapsed when she stood up after receiving treatment. The report also states Cleveland had mild cardiomegaly, a condition involving an enlarged heart, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Gallagher, who practices anesthesiology, operates a primary practice in Frisco, Texas, about 106 miles from Lux Med Spa’s location in Wortham.

“Luxe did not have any protocols, policies or procedures pertaining to the administration of IV therapy,” the Order of Temporary Suspension states.

Gallagher, according to the medical board, was present at Luxe on the day of its grand opening on May 6, 2023, not onsite again until June 10, 2023, “and then once more on July 10, 2023, the day the Patient died.”

Gallagher, the order of suspension further claims, was “more than 100 miles away from Luxe, failed to properly supervise Amber Johnson, an unlicensed individual performing intravenous IV treatments, including administering prescription pharmaceutical solutions, resulting in complications that the Luxe staff were not trained or prepared to manage, resulting in patient’s death.”

The medical board alleges staff at Luxe were “performing treatments that required medical licensure. Yet, there were no medically licensed or experienced personnel employed by Luxe physically present at the facility when IV therapy was being administered, putting patients at risk.”

According to the board, invoices from a pharmaceutical company listed Gallagher as the “regulatory license for the Luxe facility, which enabled Luxe/Amber Johnson to order TPN and other prescription solutions using (Gallagher’s) credentials.”

Gallagher’s suspension will remain in place until the board takes further action. A hearing regarding the suspension of Gallagher’s license will be held soon, the board said.

The results of Cleveland’s full autopsy report are still pending, according to the medical board.

