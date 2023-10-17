Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Trial continues in the murder of a young Sherman woman

The trial will resume Wednesday at 9 a.m.
The trial will resume Wednesday at 9 a.m.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -It’s day two of the Emelia Gunnels murder trial in Grayson County, who we now know was strangled to death.

Charged in her death, her former co-worker, 46-year-old Ebby Wade.

Tuesday, prosecutors are presenting their case against Wade, who is on trial for murder.

Wade is representing himself.

Over 10 witnesses were called Tuesday by the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office.

One is Emelia’s mother, Irene who says her eldest daughter would give Wade rides to or from the FedEx in Sherman where they both worked.

Almost a month prior to her death, Wade sent her flowers for Valentine’s Day, Irene said that upset her daughter and she threw them away.

Irene continues, saying Emelia stopped giving rides to Wade and told her mother she wanted to find another job to get away from Wade.

However, a month later, she went to Wade’s apartment to play video games but never returned.

Her body was found on March 23, 2020, two days later.

The medical examiner who took the stand says her cause of death was strangulation.

Investigators tied Wade to Emilia’s murder through DNA and fingerprints.

The trial will resume Wednesday at 9 a.m.

