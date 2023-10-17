WATCH: Texas State Fair-goers take cover during Saturday shooting as police search for suspects
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DALLAS, Texas - As Texas State Fair visitors tried to enjoy a day of fun Saturday, shots rang out.
Sirio Brozzi of Austin shared the video he took as he and his pregnant wife took cover under a table in the food court area. Police run through the area, searching for the shooter.
Three people were shot, but are expected to recover.
Cameron Turner, 22, was arrested in the shooting.
Sirio Brozzi/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX