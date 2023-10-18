Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Airline passenger poops on bathroom floor, leading to canceled flight

EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.
EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:58 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An EasyJet flight was canceled and its passengers had to disembark after someone reportedly pooped on the airplane’s bathroom floor.

The Sunday night flight from a Spanish island to the London area had already been delayed by several hours.

A passenger said cleaners came on board, and passengers stayed in their seats during the deep clean. Video captured the captain then announcing they would have to get off the plane.

EasyJet says the flight was delayed overnight due to the aircraft needing additional cleaning. The airline says it provided hotel accommodations and would reimburse people who booked their own.

A special flight was scheduled for the next day to take passengers home.

The airline said the safety and well-being of its customers and crew is its highest priority.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigates nightclub shooting
When the deputies arrived at the home, they reported that a naked man, Jason Ryan McCarty, 55,...
Naked man allegedly fires air gun at deputies in Angelina County
A groundbreaking was held in Nacogdoches at the EATON/Cooper production facility for a new...
EATON/Cooper Power Systems breaks ground on new Nacogdoches facility expansion
Dr. Keith Brooks
Corrigan-Camden ISD superintendent resigns
Aggie Park ,Texas A&M University
Police investigating death of Texas A&M student who appeared to fall from a balcony

Latest News

Nacogdoches City Council approves sewage use ordinance amendment
Nacogdoches City Council approves sewage use ordinance amendment
FILE - A makeshift memorial sits near the side of a street, Jan 13, 2022, in Houston, next to a...
Brawl in courtroom as murdered girl’s family tries to attack her killer after guilty plea
The victim's ex-boyfriend pleaded guilty to shooting her nearly two dozen times while she was...
Courtroom brawl breaks out after man pleads guilty to 16-year-old's murder
East Texas child advocacy groups discuss proposition that would grant tax relief to daycares
East Texas child advocacy groups discuss proposition that would grant tax relief to daycares
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt talks budgets, projects in State of the County address
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt talks budgets, projects in State of the County address