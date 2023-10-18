Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Angelina to scrimmage Jarvis

Roadrunner Basketball
Roadrunner Basketball(Mark Bownds)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina Roadrunners are getting closer and closer to the start of their season. In the mean time the team has been working hard, not only in the gym, but in the recent Jamboree Tournament and scrimmages as well. In fact head coach JJ Montgomery tells us that their first home scrimmage will be tomorrow afternoon against Jarvis College.

“Yeah it should be a good one,” he said. “Jarvis always comes in and gives us a good scrimmage, a good game. So it’s going to be a tough game tomorrow. But like I said it’s a scrimmage, so we just got to try and figure out where the guys are at right now, and the see what we need to work on to move forward.”

And if you want to check out that scrimmage be sure to be at Shands Gymnasium on the campus of Angelina college. Tipoff will be at 4 pm.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

