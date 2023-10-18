Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Body of Round Rock murder victim found in Milam County

Detectives found the body of Shawn Joseph (left) on Tuesday in Milam County. Royce Loggins...
Detectives found the body of Shawn Joseph (left) on Tuesday in Milam County. Royce Loggins (right) is facing charges in connection to the shooting.(Round Rock Police Department)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The body of a Round Rock murder victim was found in Milam County Tuesday.

30-year-old Shawn Joseph was missing for more than a week after a shooting in a Round Rock Walmart parking lot.

His body was found in the area of Buckholts at FM 1915 and CR 408.

Police say 31-year-old Royce Loggins allegedly shot Joseph on October 5. He then reportedly took the body from the scene.

The next day, police found Joseph’s car left behind in the parking lot.

Loggins is facing charges of aggravated assault, and aggravated kidnapping. It’s possible additional charges could be added.

At this time, a motive for the shooting has not been released.

