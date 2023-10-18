Houston robbery suspect steals homeless man’s Crocs, shoots him multiple times

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole a homeless man’s Crocs and shot him multiple times.

On Sept. 13, 2023, at around 2:50 a.m., the victim was sleeping in a parking lot in the 12500 block of Bissonnet.

Police say the victim told them the suspect approached him, stole his Crocs, pulled out a handgun and shot him multiple times.

Shortly after, the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim continued, telling police that earlier in the day, the suspect approached him and asked if he could have the victim’s Crocs, but he refused.

The victim was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds to both of his legs, his right arm, hand and chest.

Police say he is expected to survive after having several surgeries.

The suspect is described by police as a 5′11″ tall Black man around 19-years-old who weighs 108 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a light mustache and an afro.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

