Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Clear skies and cool this Wednesday morning. Temperatures to start the day are in the 40s and 50s, generally warmer than we were yesterday morning. We'll warm into the 60s through the morning, and eventually the low 70s by about lunchtime. Clear and sunny skies will persist into the afternoon as we top off in the upper 70s, and possibly the low 80s for some. A cold front is still expected to move through the area tomorrow, but it will bring only minor noticeable changes. We'll see a few clouds capable of some sprinkles and/or a shower and a shift in winds with the front. Temperatures are still forecast to reach the low 80s tomorrow, and the upper 80s by this weekend. Have a great Wednesday.

