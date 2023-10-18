Suspect who allegedly entered Wisconsin Capitol armed twice in same day booked again

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – The man accused of bringing loaded firearms to the Wisconsin Capitol twice in the same day was booked into a county jail late Tuesday night in connection with the second of those incidents.

Jail records show 43-year-old Joshua Pleasnick was arrested on a count of carrying a concealed weapon. The Department of Administration, which oversees the Wisconsin Capitol Police Department, confirmed the recent allegation stemming from his return to the Capitol grounds that day.

Pleasnick was charged Monday with carrying a firearm in a public building, which stems from his first visit on Oct. 5 to the Capitol. After he was arrested and booked for that incident, Pleasnick was released.

According to police, he returned to the Capitol about seven hours after his arrest and was carrying a rifle and had a collapsible baton in his backpack. Pleasnick was initially taken into protective custody and transported to a hospital, the Madison Police Department reported.

In both incidents, authorities reported Pleasnick said he wanted to speak with Gov. Tony Evers.

The criminal complaint linked to his first arrest states Pleasnick told investigators he wanted to tell the governor that law enforcement would not listen to men who were abused by women.

According to prosecutors, he went to Evers’ office with a small dog in tow to speak with the governor and completed the visiting constituent form to schedule a meeting. Pleasnick, who was carrying a handgun in a holster on his belt, told the officer he would not leave until he had a chance to talk to Evers.

Several officers arrived at the governor’s office and told Pleasnick he was not allowed to have a gun inside the Capitol, but he allegedly refused to comply with their demand – at which point he was taken into custody. It was during the questioning that followed that Pleasnick is quoted as saying his complaints to law enforcement about being abused and Pleasnick stated he wanted the governor to know that men were being ignored.

When asked why he had a gun when he went to the governor’s office in the statehouse, Pleasnick said he always carried one because he feared for his life and was worried about a former partner harming him, the complaint added. It also quoted Pleasnick, who explained he did not know he was not allowed to bring a gun into the Capitol and “for that I am guilty.”

While his first arrest did not result in a concealed carry allegation, the complaint noted he does not have a concealed carry license nor was he ever a police officer. Prosecutors added he claimed to carry a gun for his protection and never used it to threaten someone.

