Three-year-old found wandering outside home, parents arrested, Laredo Police say

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo Police arrest two parents after a three-year-old is found walking alone barefoot near a busy street.

Leonel Cerda, 50, and Dailyn Paz, 26 are charged with abandoning and endangering a child.

According to police, the arrest happened after the toddler was found unattended near the 3100 block of Potomac Loop.

Authorities say a passerby spotted the child walking around and notified police.

According to reports, the child told the Good Samaritan they were hungry.

The parents were allegedly found asleep inside a home with the door open.

Police say Child Protective Services was notified about the incident and the child was turned over to the state agency.

