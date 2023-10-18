Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Waco’s historic century old castle will soon turn into home museum(KWTX)
By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Visitors to Waco will soon get a chance to visit a 100-year-old castle that was recently renovated by Waco’s most famous fixer uppers chip and Joanna Gaines, but before this happens the Waco city council had to make some compromises to ease concerns in the neighborhood.

The historic Cottonland castle that sits on Austin Avenue will now get additional use by the community.

The city council is moving forward with turning the castle into a home museum for public use.

Chip and Joanna Gaines put the property up for sale in June for $2.9 million, eventually the two requested a special permit so it could be used as a house museum for at least six months.

The city council approved the permit, but with new conditions to ease the Austin Avenue neighborhood association’s privacy concerns.

The conditions include visitors not being allowed within 10 feet of the neighboring property, as well as guests parking in the Franklin Avenue parking lot.

“Applicants shall work with the neighboring property owners to develop an on-screening mechanism in compliance with city ordinances along the common property line. That was to address concerns from the neighborhood association as well as the adjacent property owner,” said the Waco Planning Commission.

The six-month permit will expire April 17, 2024, unless there is a chance of renewal.

Hours of operations are limited from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The city council also approved plans being underway for a possible minor league baseball stadium, along with a new Waco Convention center for more excitement in downtown Waco.

Council members approved for Hunden Strategic Partners Inc to conduct studies for the project.

This includes market demand, an economic impact analysis, market feasibility and more.

However, the expenditure amount cannot exceed $198,800 in the between the fiscal year of 2023-2024.

Plans for minor league baseball stadiums were proposed in 2016 in cities such as Waco and Bellmead, costing roughly 11 million dollars.

Finally, The Showtime Gentlemen’s club could go from an adult entertainment facility to a family-friendly area.

The city council approved a chapter 380 grant agreement with LaSalle Apartments 18 LLC to turn the strip club into multifamily housing.

The amount cannot exceed $1.64 million in exchange for an investment of $7 million, this includes property acquisition, demolition, property investment and more.

The single strip club facility in McLennan County went up for sale 2020 for $1.7 million.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

