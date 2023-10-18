Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
A weak cold front will come through on the dry side with no rain on Thursday

Weather Where You Live
Cool nights giving way to warm afternoons under blue skies will be the name of the game for the near future.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been another glorious, fall weather day for the Piney Woods. The combination of blue skies, light winds, low humidity, and mild temperatures have made for a perfect weather day in east Texas.

With our surface winds now shifting direction and coming in out of the south, it will be noticeably milder tonight as overnight lows drop into the upper 50′s, which is still on the cool side, but not as chilly as recent nights.

Thursday will feature partly cloudy skies and highs topping out in the lower 80′s.  A weak cold frontal passage will come through on the dry side before shifting our winds to the west at 5 to 10 mph.

This weak frontal passage on Thursday will keep chilly morning and warm afternoons in place through the weekend and into early next week with lows in the 50′s and highs in the 80′s under blue skies and starlit nights.

Based on the orientation and configuration of the jet stream, we have no rain in our local forecast through at least the early parts of next week.  It will be sunny and dry, but the lack of any wetting rains will not do much to help our drought situation across the Piney Woods.

There are signs that a western storm system will team up with the remnants of Tropical Storm Norma in the eastern Pacific to enhance the rainfall in Texas by the middle of next week.  Depending on how these two systems team up, we could potentially see much better rain chances toward the middle-to-latter half of next week right here in our own backyard.  We shall see.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

