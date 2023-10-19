Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
After dominant win, Beckville coach says team has to ‘be sharp’ against Frankston

After dominant win, Beckville coach says team has to "be sharp" against Frankston
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BECKVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Coming off a strong victory against Ore City, Beckville Bearcats head coach Cody Ross said the hard work his players are putting in is paying off.

““The guys have been playing together for so long. you know, this group has been putting the time and work in since they were in the seventh grade... It’s just a close, tight-knit group that enjoys playing,” Ross said.

Ross emphasized his Bearcats are focused on working together, and are excited when everyone contributes.

“It’s not a ‘me,’ it’s not a ‘can I get a touch,’ it’s not a ‘can I get a tackle;’ everything we do is celebrated by everybody,” Ross said. “And that just shows the culture that we have.”

The Bearcats are gearing up for their matchup against the Frankston Indians, a team that just defeated Hawkins 63-13 last week. Ross made it clear that the Indians could pose some problems for his offense if they’re not prepared.

“They do some really good things in the secondary on the defensive side, so we’ve got to be sharp. It’s our home game here this week, and so our kids are always excited to be home, but Frankston’s a tough contest,” Ross said.

Ross’ interview was featured on Red Zone Preview, which can be streamed live at 8 p.m. on Wednesdays during football season on East Texas Now.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

