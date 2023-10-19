Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Sunshine and warmer temperatures today and tomorrow. Highs expected to be in the upper 80s for Friday and Saturday and it wouldn’t surprise me if we saw a few hit the 90° mark on Saturday. Increasing Clouds over the weekend, but no rain is expected. As we head into the middle part of next week, chances for showers and thundershowers are certainly possible...not much in the way of severe weather...but some heavy rain is possible. Rainfall totals starting on Tuesday and continuing through Thursday/Friday, may be from .75″ to nearly 2″ in some spots. We will keep you posted on this rain as we get nearer to the event. Tropical moisture from the Pacific will combine with a cold front late next week and this will be the reason for the heavier rainfall. As we get closer, we will be able to pinpoint the amounts of rain and the timing of the cold front. Have a great day.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.