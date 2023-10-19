Cool mornings giving way to unseasonably warm afternoons as we round out the week, head into the weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A weak frontal passage will lead to some slightly drier air filtering back into the Piney Woods for the next couple of days, which will lead to slightly cooler morning followed by warm afternoons.

With the dry air and abundant sunshine in place, we will see our daytime highs climb to the 90-degree mark on Friday and Saturday, which is well above average and too warm for this time of year.

Based on the orientation and configuration of the jet stream, we have no rain in our local forecast through at least the early parts of next week. Therefore, look for partly cloudy skies and warmer than average conditions to be with us from this weekend through the middle of next week. Daytime highs will generally be in the middle-to-upper 80′s with lows in the muggy 60′s as winds return to the southeast by early next week.

There are signs that a western storm system will team up with the remnants of what is now Hurricane Norma in the eastern Pacific to enhance the rainfall in Texas by the middle of next week. As the Pacific moisture from Norma gets absorbed into a trough of low pressure in the desert southwest, we will see much better rain chances return to much of west, central, and north Texas by the middle of next week.

Our rain chances will go up by next Wednesday and Thursday as that system slowly migrates eastward through Texas.

Our rain chances and rainfall amounts still have some uncertainty based on the evolution of this western storm system and its overall forward progress next week. Nevertheless, lots of clouds and better rain chances do look more promising for the back half of next week.

