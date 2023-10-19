Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Former Brownsboro ISD employee accused of injuring special education students

Clint Everett Brown, 56
Clint Everett Brown, 56(Henderson County Jail)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - A former employee of Brownsboro ISD was arrested on Wednesday.

According to an arrest affidavit in Henderson County, Clint Everett Brown, 56, has been accused of injuring several children in his care in the special education department of Brownsboro ISD, where he was an educational aide.

He faces three charges of injury to a child/disabled person. His bonds were set at $75,000 on Wednesday, and he bonded out on Thursday.

The affidavit states that the Brownsboro ISD police chief sent a report to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office regarding the accusations against Brown. Evidence shared included 11 videos from the classrooms, two photos, and text messages from a parent.

The injuries, according to the investigator’s report, resulted from Brown pinching, shoving, and punching several children, whose guardians noticed marks and bruises on them. He also was seen grabbing children by the ear and twisting to the point that they cried.

Brown was shown in the classroom videos yelling at the children and calling them names, often unprovoked by any behavior issue on their part. At times, a female adult was in the room or on the playground with Brown while these incidents happened, the affidavit states. It is not stated that any charges were brought against the woman.

The children Brown is accused of injuring are nonverbal and unable to tell their parents what had happened, according to the affidavit.

Brownsboro ISD administration shared the following statement:

“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority at Brownsboro ISD.  Upon being made aware of the matter, we launched a thorough internal investigation and the employee is no longer employed with the district.  The appropriate parties were notified immediately, including law enforcement, Child Protective Services, Henderson County Crimes Against Children and the Texas Education Agency.  Any further questions should be directed to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department.”

