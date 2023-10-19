Greyhound Inn owner shares vision for newly renovated hotel

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After a little over two and a half years of work, the Greyhound Inn, a new boutique hotel that for decades was the bus terminal in downtown Tyler, is set to open tomorrow.

The Greyhound bus station has been a part of downtown Tyler since the 1930s. When the station moved in 2019 the space sat empty until 2020 when Andy Bergfeld with Bergfeld Realty decided to turn the station into a boutique hotel.

“When they kind of covered the whole building up in the ‘80′s a lot of people forgot what it looked like before, and so, anyway, we’ve been able to take everything off of it, get to the original building and give it new life,” Bergfeld said.

The downstairs portion of the building was originally a retail area and upstairs were apartments. Bergfeld says the layout was perfect for a hotel.

“When I saw the footprint for this I just got to thinking,” Bergfeld said.

The hotel consists of nine rooms with 13 beds throughout and all of the rooms are the same size as the original with original elements such as windows throughout.

“We wanted each one to have a little different feel and that could be from the historical photos that are framed in there to the colors that we’re using and even to the couches and chairs we’re using. It kind of makes it a fun place,” Bergfeld said.

Bergfeld says he believes the hotel will be for East Texans, locals and out-of-towners alike.

“To me, the next step in making us a destination downtown is we need more overnight lodging,” Bergfeld said.

Amber Varona, The Main Street Director, says this will bring people to downtown Tyler.

“it’s just another opportunity for us to showcase our beauty that we have downtown but also the ability to be unique. And that is a very key thing that we love supporting our locals, supporting what makes Tyler unique, downtown unique, and this falls right into that,” Varona said.

The hotel is completely contactless, meaning there is no staff onsite. Once you book a room, you get codes for the gate and doors. The price for a one-night stay, depending on the room, ranges from $260 to about $350 according to their booking website.

