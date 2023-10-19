Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin man accused in fatal 2020 shooting will go to trial in December

By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A trial start date was set for a Lufkin man charged in the 2020 murder of a 19-year-old.

Elvin Alday, 19, of Lufkin was fatally shot around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, Oct 2020 on Timberland Drive while in the backseat of a vehicle. Deedrick Renfro, 26, of Lufkin, was the second suspect arrested in connection with Alday’s death and was taken into custody on Oct. 15, 2021.

Prosecutor Janet Cassels asked the judge to allow a witness to testify via remote video due to a complicated travel and alleged threats made by the defendant’s girlfriend. However, the judge has not yet decided if this will be allowed.

Renfro’s trial is set to begin in December.

Previous reporting:

Lufkin police arrest 2nd person in connection to Sunday murder

Lufkin police: 1 person in custody after man fatally shot in back seat of pickup

