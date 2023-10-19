Polk County authorities seek suspect who used ladder to steal $16K

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a person who broke into a local business and ran off with thousands of dollars.

According to a report by the sheriff’s office, on Wednesday, a male suspect entered a business in the 7000 block of Goodrich from the roof and used a ladder to climb down inside. Authorities say the man then opened up a money machine and removed more than $16,000. The suspect was seen on surveillance wearing a light-colored long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a mask. The footage also showed the suspect leaving the scene in a white truck.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and speak with a detective at 936-327-6810. You may also submit an anonymous tip at p3tips.com, the P3 App or call Polk County Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP, where you can remain anonymous and may collect a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Truck driven by Polk County robbery suspect. (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.