Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Polk County authorities seek suspect who used ladder to steal $16K

Suspect who allegedly stole $16,000 from a Polk County business.
Suspect who allegedly stole $16,000 from a Polk County business.(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a person who broke into a local business and ran off with thousands of dollars.

According to a report by the sheriff’s office, on Wednesday, a male suspect entered a business in the 7000 block of Goodrich from the roof and used a ladder to climb down inside. Authorities say the man then opened up a money machine and removed more than $16,000. The suspect was seen on surveillance wearing a light-colored long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a mask. The footage also showed the suspect leaving the scene in a white truck.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and speak with a detective at 936-327-6810. You may also submit an anonymous tip at p3tips.com, the P3 App or call Polk County Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP, where you can remain anonymous and may collect a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Truck driven by Polk County robbery suspect.
Truck driven by Polk County robbery suspect.(Polk County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Keith Brooks
Corrigan-Camden ISD superintendent resigns
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
Stephanie Van Emst went to the hospital with severe back pain. Hours later, she found herself...
‘It’s like a nightmare’: Woman finds herself paralyzed after experiencing severe back pain
Aggie Park ,Texas A&M University
Police investigating death of Texas A&M student who appeared to fall from a balcony
“It’s been the frustration with some of the local vendors that have called many of the board...
Nacogdoches Hospital District to part with operator Lion Star

Latest News

Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 10-19-23
Thursday’s Weather: Mostly sunny with highs in the 80s today
"People Kill People" by Ellen Hopkins at the Tyler Public Library
Tyler Library Advisory Board votes to keep controversial book in young adult section
Region 7 event shines light on dyslexic students in East Texas
Region 7 event shines light on dyslexic students in East Texas
Tyler Library Advisory Board votes to keep controversial book in young adult section
Tyler Library Advisory Board votes to keep controversial book in young adult section