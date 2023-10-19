Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Polk County homeowner reportedly shoots intruder in head

Polk County Sheriff's Office
Polk County Sheriff's Office(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By Mack Shaw
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Polk County man reportedly shot a person trying to enter his home in the head early Wednesday morning.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the Indian Springs Subdivision in the eastern part of the county in response to a call regarding a shooting. According to the sheriff’s office, the owner of the home they were called to had reported that a man was trying to enter his home through the front door. A resulting altercation ended in the intruder being shot in the head, the report said.

The attempted intruder was found by deputies in his car about two miles from the home, and was flown to a Harris County hospital for treatment. The sheriff’s office said he was released in a few hours with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the report, this appeared to be an isolated incident, and neither party are believed to pose a threat to the public. No arrests were reported in the release.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

