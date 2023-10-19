Red Zone Player Spotlight: Jkoby Williams of Beckville

BECKVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Beckville’s QB Jkoby Williams played RB for over 2,400 yards last season, scoring 38 touchdowns, and was the 10-2A district one overall MVP.

He is currently having an MVP-type season, and has committed to Texas Tech. But like any outstanding runner, it all starts up front in the O-line.

“My line is great, Orion is perfect. I know Coach Coffee does a good job of coaching them up. He does a good job down there, coaching of the Indy, they do their stuff every day and they bring their a game.”

Williams, as a freshman, had 1,700 yards. He’s a yard-churning touchdown machine. He’s special.

“He’s one of a kind. He’s a once in a generational type of talent athletically. He’s just such a good kid, too, you got to talk to him very mean, I am around him a lot. I’ve been around him for a long time now. His mom does a great job raising him. He’s got three siblings. They’re all identical type kids,” said Coach Cody Ross.

An all-world athlete, his other sports help him cross train.

“Track, really. I run hurdles. I do a long jump and all of that,” Williams said.

“Before I let you go talk about the fun this team is having. I know you guys are busting your tails week in and week out to get a new position you’re in. Talk about how hard y’all work.

“Well, we work real hard, we started to do some good on good that’s getting us better. We been doing that coach has been coaching real good, We’ve been listening. We just come out here and practice every day and get better,” he told us.

