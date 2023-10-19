Thursday’s Weather: Mostly sunny with highs in the 80s today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Starting this Thursday off with clear/mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 50s and 60s. A few clouds will be possible this morning through part of the afternoon ahead of the cold front moving through today, but we’ve completely taken the rain chance out of the forecast. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s around lunchtime today, and highs this afternoon will be in the mid 80s. With today’s cold front, the only noticeable change we’ll have is going to be the shift in winds from the southwest to the northwest. Temperatures tomorrow and for the weekend are still expected to make it to the mid and upper 80s each afternoon, but we’re still forecasting some significant changes for next week. A shift in the weather pattern by next Wednesday will create an optimal situation for significant rainfall across Central Texas and hopefully East Texas as well. With the increased cloud cover and precipitation, temperatures will also begin to cool. This set up could create some concerns for flooding and severe weather, something we’ll be monitoring and keep you updated on. For now, enjoy the sunshine and warmer weather.

