Tyler Legacy student paralyzed from shooting returns to campus

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler Legacy High School soccer athlete has returned to school after facing trauma and a life-changing injury.

It was 2021 when Samuel Blas was shot in the back at the Hillside Park soccer field.

“I remember I just went down. It was so loud I didn’t even know what was happening. It just happened so quick,” he said.

A friend and witness of the shooting, Victor Banda, said, “I didn’t really know what was going on until I saw my friend on the floor. I thought he was joking at first but, and then it was real and then everybody just ran.”

“When the cop came to me he said, are you Samuel’s mom? So I said, yes. When he told me that I know it was him.” said Samuel’s mother, Rosalba Blas.

The injury caused Samuel, then only 14 years old, to become paraplegic, losing his passion of playing for his school soccer team. For a time, he took a homebound program as he recovered.

But as of this month, he has returned to the classroom.

“I feel very happy because at home, it was starting to get really boring. But now I’m at school, it feels really good to come back,” Samuel said.

That was not the only reunion Samuel would get. When his coach learned about his return, the team opened their arms and invited Samuel to join the team as an honorary member, providing his own locker and a practice jersey.

“I was coming back from therapy as well and I got the call. I was very happy,” he said.

“Well it feels good that he’s back now, that we could see him more often.” said Banda.

“But the thing is, he’s a soccer kid and this is where he belongs,” said Tyler Legacy Head Soccer Coach Marty Germany.

As he continues his recovery, Samuel tells us he is becoming more independent, but it would not be possible without, “A lot of faith, God, my family, especially my mom because she’s been there through the whole journey.”

As an honorary team member, Samuel will soon work with Tyler Legacy strength and conditioning coaches to tailor exercises he can perform in the weight room with the soccer team.

