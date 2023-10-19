Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: East Texas doctor explains need for pregnancy screenings for Down Syndrome Awareness Month

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - With October as Down Syndrome Awareness Month, pediatrician Dr. Sokunbi explains why screenings and diagnostics tests are vital during pregnancy.

Sokunbi said various tests are performed in the first and second trimesters. She explains once the baby is born, doctors look into the physical characteristics, and blood work is to be examined before medical experts determine if a child has Down Syndrome.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Keith Brooks
Corrigan-Camden ISD superintendent resigns
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
Stephanie Van Emst went to the hospital with severe back pain. Hours later, she found herself...
‘It’s like a nightmare’: Woman finds herself paralyzed after experiencing severe back pain
Aggie Park ,Texas A&M University
Police investigating death of Texas A&M student who appeared to fall from a balcony
“It’s been the frustration with some of the local vendors that have called many of the board...
Nacogdoches Hospital District to part with operator Lion Star

Latest News

Dr. Modupe Sokunbi
WebXtra: East Texas doctor explains need for pregnancy screenings for Down Syndrome Awareness Month
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Sabine County cancels upcoming jury duty summons
Suspect who allegedly stole $16,000 from a Polk County business.
Polk County authorities seek suspect who used ladder to steal $16K
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 10-19-23
Thursday’s Weather: Mostly sunny with highs in the 80s today