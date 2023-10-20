Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Army private who fled to North Korea charged with desertion, held by US military, officials tells AP

FILE - A TV screen shows a file image of American soldier Travis King during a news program at...
FILE - A TV screen shows a file image of American soldier Travis King during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea on Aug. 16, 2023. The American soldier who sprinted into North Korea across the heavily fortified border between the Koreas two months ago arrived back in the U.S. early Thursday, Sept. 28, video appeared to show. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and LOLITA C. BALDOR and ERIC TUCKER
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Army private who fled to North Korea before being returned home to the United States earlier this month has been detained by the U.S. military, two officials said Thursday night, and is facing charges including desertion and possessing sexual images of a child.

The eight counts against Pvt. Travis King are detailed in a charging document seen by The Associated Press. The officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the charges have not been publicly announced.

King’s mother, Claudine Gates, said in a statement that her son should be “afforded the presumption of innocence.”

“A mother knows her son, and I believe something happened to mine while he was deployed,” she said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Keith Brooks
Corrigan-Camden ISD superintendent resigns
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
Polk County Sheriff's Office
Polk County homeowner reportedly shoots intruder in head
Stephanie Van Emst went to the hospital with severe back pain. Hours later, she found herself...
‘It’s like a nightmare’: Woman finds herself paralyzed after experiencing severe back pain
Aggie Park ,Texas A&M University
Police investigating death of Texas A&M student who appeared to fall from a balcony

Latest News

Tatum man connected to murder by internet searches complains about defense
Tatum man connected to murder by internet searches complains about defense
Tyler Legacy student Samuel Blas paralyzed from shooting returns to campus
Tyler Legacy student paralyzed from shooting returns to campus
Former Longview ISD teacher pleads guilty to abuse of special needs students
Former Longview ISD teacher pleads guilty to abuse of special needs students
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Red Zone Game Ball
Too Close to Home: Uniting Against Human Trafficking event held in Longview
Too Close to Home: Uniting Against Human Trafficking event held in Longview