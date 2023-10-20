Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Congressman Pete Sessions announces plan to run for Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives

Congressman Pete Sessions
Congressman Pete Sessions
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Congressman Pete Sessions, R-Texas 17, on Friday announced his candidacy for Speaker of the United States House of Representatives.

“Congressman Sessions believes he can forge a positive path as a conservative leader who can unite the Conference,” his office wrote in a news release.

House Republicans dropped Rep. Jim Jordan on Friday as their nominee for House speaker, according to the Associated Press, making the decision during a closed-door session after the hard-edged ally of Donald Trump failed badly on a third ballot for the gavel.

Sessions was Chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) from 2009 to 2012.

From 2013 to 2019, Sessions chaired the House Committee on Rules, “where he revitalized and advanced the Republican agenda in the House of Representatives,” his office said.

