Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

East Texas elections administrator gives heads up on early voting

KLTV’s Lauren Tear spoke with Elections Administrator for Smith County Michelle Allcorn about how voters can prepare before coming to the polls.
By Lauren Tear
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas early voting opens Monday. KLTV’s Lauren Tear spoke with Elections Administrator for Smith County Michelle Allcorn about how voters can prepare and inform themselves before coming to the polls.

There are 14 constitutional amendments on the ballot, which she says is a lot of reading. She recommends researching and looking at sample ballots for each precinct beforehand.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polk County Sheriff's Office
Polk County homeowner reportedly shoots intruder in head
Dr. Keith Brooks
Corrigan-Camden ISD superintendent resigns
Clint Everett Brown, 56
Former Brownsboro ISD employee accused of injuring special education students
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Sabine County cancels upcoming jury duty summons

Latest News

Elections Administrator for Smith County Michelle Allcorn
WebXtra: East Texas elections administrator gives heads up on early voting
Gray TV unveils new ‘Hollywood of the South’ studio in Atlanta
Gray TV unveils new ‘Hollywood of the South’ studio in Atlanta
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 10-20-23
Friday’s Weather: Sunny and hot today, cloudy this weekend
Mahomes thinking beyond Super Bowls to future plans, investments
Mahomes thinking beyond Super Bowls to future plans, investments