Former Longview ISD teacher pleads guilty to abuse of special needs students

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A former Longview educator pleaded guilty to abusing her students Thursday morning.

Paula Dixon, formerly Hawkins, 60, of Longview, was arrested on July 1, 2022, for three charges of injury to a child after allegations of abuse in the classroom. On Thursday morning, Dixon pleaded guilty to her charges in Judge J. Scott Novy’s court.

Around 3 p.m. Thursday, Dixon received eight years confinement for her crimes.

Dixon is one of six former teachers charged at J.L. Everhart Elementary. They were accused of abusing 10 children in their care, many who have disabilities.

Video was shown in the courtroom on Thursday showing Hawkins striking students with a measuring stick, and shoving students to the ground from their desks. Dixon waived her right to a jury trial in July, and the state is currently calling six witnesses for consideration in her sentencing.

Longview ISD eventually settled a lawsuit with the families of the victims in 2022 for $2.5 million.

