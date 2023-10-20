German beer-braised cabbage by Mike Chubboy with Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Our friend Mike Chubboy, owner of Brigitta’s Hungarian Cafe in Kilgore, shared special recipe withs us this week.
Recipes:
This recipe is to honor Europe’s love affair with cabbage. In particular, the German tradition, which uses plenty of cabbage, is sauerkraut with their bratwurst. So to capture that feeling:
1. Red and Green Cabbage.
Slice into 8 sections each
Gently sear open sliced sides, then set aside
Fry one slice of bacon per cabbage head, remove bacon
Use bacon fat with
1 yellow onion quartered
chicken broth 16 oz per cabbage head
add 12 oz dark or lager beer
1 tsp salt
1/4 black pepper
dash oregano
dash cumin
Cook about 30 minutes until cabbage is tender throughout. Then add back the bacon
2. Gently boil one whole russett potato per person, slice open, cook until tender throughout. Use fork to test tenderness.
Next pan fry the potato on medium using
Sliced fresh garlic in melted butter
Salt during this, be generous with salt to your taste
Fry until potato skin is crusty and white of potato is browned
To maintain crunchiness, do not cover
4. I gently simmer my bratwurst for 12 minutes in sauerkraut with water
add Hungarian Paprika with sliced garlic.
Then for those who like the grilled skin,
remove cooked brat and pan sear in light oil.
5. Mike’s Horseradish sauce:
2 tbsp sour cream,
1 tbsp horseradish,
1/2 tsp spicy mustard,
add a dash of vinegar and touch of salt.
I personally do not mix these together. Rather I draw my brat bite across the sauce catching a little of each. It’s just more interesting to me.
This is a tasty recipe. Enjoy!
