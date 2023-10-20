Increasing clouds, remaining warm, and becoming more humid this weekend in the Piney Woods.

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It was a sun-filled, warm Friday in east Texas as the dry air led to a big spread with our temperatures today.

It is week nine of the Red Zone and your high school football forecast this evening will be very nice. Look for kickoff temperatures in the upper 70′s, falling into the lower 70′s by halftime before we end the game cooling into the upper 60′s.

It is shaping up to be an unseasonably warm weather weekend as we enter the third weekend of October. After a cool start to your Saturday morning, the return of southerly breezes will quickly lead to the return of increasing moisture levels, which means overnight lows will be moderating quite a bit.

Furthermore, high clouds associated with Hurricane Norma in the eastern Pacific Ocean will start to overspread east Texas, leading to partly cloudy skies on Saturday followed by mostly cloudy skies on Sunday.

Daytime highs will be around 90 on Saturday before the thicker cloud cover holds daytime highs down into the middle 80′s on Sunday.

Some of the moisture from Hurricane Norma will track into Texas, bringing back some low-end rain chances starting on Monday. While we do not anticipate much in the way of rainfall accumulations, a few showers will be possible here in the Piney Woods.

Next week will be warm and humid with lots of clouds and not much in the way of sunshine. After we deal with Norma’s moisture early in the week, we should be mainly dry for Tuesday and Wednesday before a western storm system looks to bring us even better odds for rain later in the week.

There is still some uncertainty and discrepancies surrounding our rain chances and rain amounts based on the forward progress of that trough of low pressure advancing eastward from the desert southwest into the southern plains. Nevertheless, lots of clouds and better rain chances do look more promising for the back half of next week.

