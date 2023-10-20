Killeen man armed with knife dies following officer-involved shooting, Texas Rangers investigating

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police were dispatched at around 5:39 a.m. Oct. 20 to the 900 block of Southside in reference to a violent domestic with weapons.(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff and Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Rangers are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting by a Killeen Police Department officer Friday morning.

Police were dispatched at around 5:39 a.m. Oct. 20 to the 900 block of Southside to investigate a domestic violence incident between brothers involving a weapon.

When officers arrived, they located a man,36, lying on the road with a stab wound, and a man,38, armed with a knife.

According to officials, an officer discharged their firearm and shot the armed man in the chest.

The victim and the armed man were transported to Baylor Scott and White, where the victim is currently in critical but stable condition.

The 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Both men have not been identified at this time.

The officer, a 5-year veteran, will be placed on administrative leave.

According to Killeen Chief of Police, Pedro Lopez, the Texas Rangers will be leading the main investigation.

The Killeen Police Department Internal Affairs Unit is conducting an internal investigation to asses the officer according to their protocol.

Lopez says that “It is better for an outside agency to conduct the investigation make sure that its done properly and impartial without any bias.”

Lopez assures the community that they will “properly investigate this incident and properly cooperate with the Bell County DA’s office and the Texas department of public safety.”

