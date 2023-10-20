Laredo man who pled guilty to attempted capital murder faces second day of sentencing trial

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Friday, the sentencing phase for a man who pled guilty to firing at Laredo Police officers back in 2019 entered its second day.

On November 26th, 2019, Cesar Rene Terrazas broke into a home, fired 80 rounds at two Laredo police officers, and injured several people in the incident.

On Thursday, prosecutors called police officers involved in the shooting to the stand and the lead investigator to detail the day’s events.

On Friday, defense attorneys called their own witnesses to speak on behalf of Terrazas’ character.

Among those who testified were friends, family, and religious leaders.

Just before the lunch break, the defendant’s mother, Lucila Terrazas, took the stand to defend her son and called him a law-abiding individual -- despite the events that happened.

She explained that she believes it was only a moment of anger since her son had been battling depression for the past few months before the incident.

Court was set to reconvene at 1:30 this afternoon.

