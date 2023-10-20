Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Laredo man who pled guilty to attempted capital murder faces second day of sentencing trial

Cesar Rene Terrazas sentencing trial day 2
Cesar Rene Terrazas sentencing trial day 2
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Friday, the sentencing phase for a man who pled guilty to firing at Laredo Police officers back in 2019 entered its second day.

On November 26th, 2019, Cesar Rene Terrazas broke into a home, fired 80 rounds at two Laredo police officers, and injured several people in the incident.

On Thursday, prosecutors called police officers involved in the shooting to the stand and the lead investigator to detail the day’s events.

On Friday, defense attorneys called their own witnesses to speak on behalf of Terrazas’ character.

Among those who testified were friends, family, and religious leaders.

Just before the lunch break, the defendant’s mother, Lucila Terrazas, took the stand to defend her son and called him a law-abiding individual -- despite the events that happened.

She explained that she believes it was only a moment of anger since her son had been battling depression for the past few months before the incident.

Court was set to reconvene at 1:30 this afternoon.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Polk County Sheriff's Office
Polk County homeowner reportedly shoots intruder in head
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Martin Luther King Drive in Lufkin closed due to brush fire
Congressman Pete Sessions
Congressman Pete Sessions announces plan to run for Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives
Dr. Keith Brooks
Corrigan-Camden ISD superintendent resigns

Latest News

Calvert and her baby will have to make another trip to Dallas for reconstructive heart surgery...
Newborn back in East Texas after receiving care far from home due to pediatric shortages
The propositions on the ballot cover topics including farming, ranching, wildlife, childcare...
East Texas elections administrator gives heads up on early voting
The Hiway 80 sale is the third weekend of October and April every year and runs through Sunday.
Sprawling Hiway 80 sale brings vendors, buyers from across Texas
The story follows two conmen, played by director Kevin Sorbo and John Ratzenberger, the voice...
Upcoming movie Miracle in East Texas tells true story of Kilgore’s oil field discovery
East Texans gear up for bow hunting season
East Texans gear up for bow hunting season