Lufkin to take on Tyler

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Tomorrow night the Lufkin Panthers will be travelling to Tyler to take on the Lions. Head coach Todd Quick says it will be a tough chore.

“Well, they’re a good football team,” he said. Very athletic, good into both offensive and defensive line. It will be a tough chore. We’re going up there it’s homecoming. It’s a big night for everybody.”

Obviously coach all wins are big, but how important would a win be this Friday night?

Well, it’s you look at it, it’s us, Tyler and Lancaster all in the same boat right and so everything is is as important as the other to both sides so it’s gonna be a dogfight. It’ll be a four quarter football game. It will come down to the very end,” he said.

The Lufkin Panthers who are sitting at one and three in district will be looking to improve on that, as some much needed wins need to occur in order to help out their chances for the playoffs. Look for kickoff to be at 7:30 pm in Tyler.

