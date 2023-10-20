Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mahomes thinking beyond Super Bowls to future plans, investments

By Michael Coleman
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(KLTV) - Super Bowls and MVP awards are good for now, but Whitehouse alum and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is also thinking about his future.

Mahomes and teammate Travis Kelce, along with pro golfer Rory McIlroy have invested in the Alpine Formula One team. Other pro athletes are also investors.

Mahomes has co-ownership of the KC Royals, and women’s pro soccer team KC Current along with his wife Brittany. But he’s not satisfied yet.

“Not until I own an NFL team, if I can get there. If I can get there then I might settle down. They make it pretty tough to get to that spot. (Is that the ultimate goal business wise?) Eventually, when I’m done playing. I think Tom (Brady) is trying to do it right now, but that’s definitely what you want to get to. I love this sport, want to give back any way possible when I’m done playing. Obviously I’ll be a Chiefs fan,” Mahomes said. “At the same time, I want to have that competitive edge like I’ve always had my entire life.”

