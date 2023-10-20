Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Clear skies and temperatures in the 50s and 60s this Friday morning. Today will be a lot like yesterday, only less cloud cover and warmer. Expect sunny skies through the day and highs around 90-degrees this afternoon. For high school football this evening, clear/mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 70s, falling into the upper 60s late this evening. Overnight clouds return to our East Texas skies and will stick around through the weekend. While we will stay dry, it’ll be a partly to mostly cloudy weekend. Morning temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the 50s and 60s, peaking in the 80s and low 90s during the afternoons. Next week continues to look quite wet, clouds and rain are in the forecast pretty much everyday Monday into next weekend (not this one, next). We continue to see some spread in guidance on certain aspects of the pattern change but confidence remains strong we’ll at least see rain chances most of the week. Have a great Friday and a fantastic weekend.

