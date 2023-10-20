Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rangers bring 2-1 ALCS lead into Game 4 against Astros

The Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros on Thursday in Game 4 of the ALCS
(KXII)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Houston Astros (90-72, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Texas Rangers (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8:03 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -117, Astros -103; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros on Thursday in Game 4 of the ALCS. The Rangers lead the series 2-1.

Texas is 90-72 overall and 50-31 in home games. The Rangers have an 81-35 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Houston has a 90-72 record overall and a 51-30 record on the road. The Astros are 73-16 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams play Thursday for the 17th time this season. The Astros are up 10-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia ranks third on the Rangers with 68 extra base hits (29 doubles and 39 home runs). Josh Jung is 11-for-37 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez ranks third on the Astros with 56 extra base hits (24 doubles, a triple and 31 home runs). Jose Abreu is 11-for-39 with three doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 8-2, .241 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Astros: 7-3, .241 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Ian Kennedy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez reacts after striking out during the third inning of Game 1 of...
Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez dealing with ailment during ALCS against Rangers, AP source says
Texas Rangers Josh Jung (6) celebrating his solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles with...
Texas’ shaky bullpen escapes late as Rangers hold off Orioles 3-2 to open ALDS
Texas Rangers
Rangers falter in season finale in 1-0 loss to Seattle, allows Houston to win AL West
Texas Rangers
Semien, Seager help Rangers finish crucial AL West sweep with 9-8 win over Mariners
Tarleton State receiver has full neurological function after scary injury at Texas Tech