SFA volleyball leads conference

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Another coach in women’s college sports earning accolades is SFA Head Volleyball Coach Debbie Humphries who has her girls leading the WAC conference with an undefeated 8-0 record. And despite that, Coach Humphries say’s there’s still room for improvement.

“We’re seeing, we’re doing some really good things,” she said. “But I still think there’s more in the tank you know? What I still don’t think we’ve seen is every person, every position at their absolute best on the same night. We’ve seen you know, half the team and then we’ve seen this half the team or this part, you know, we’ve seen really good matches, but maybe one person didn’t quite perform at the level we would like. But when all the pieces are bringing it together. That’s pretty exciting to think that that’s still out there.”

The Lady Jacks are currently in Utah as they are on a four day road trip set to take on Southern Utah this Saturday.

