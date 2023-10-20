Waco attorney accused of trying to run over Baylor students in a drunken rage

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Pablo Martinez, Jr., 31, a Waco attorney and former assistant district attorney, is facing a slew of charges after he was accused of trying to run over a group of Baylor University students while in a drunken rage outside a party, according to arrest warrants.

Martinez is charged with driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon, two counts of striking fixtures on a highway landscape, and 13 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after several Baylor students came forward to file charges.

At about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 19, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of James Avenue after the students reported that a drunk man they did not know ran into the mail box at a residence.

The man exited a Toyota pickup and attempted to enter the residence where the party was being held, the arrest warrant states. After he was told to leave, students followed the man back to his pickup to get his license plate number because they believed he was “intoxicated on drugs or alcohol because of the way he was acting,” the documents further state.

The man, later identified as Martinez, Jr., “made a sharp turn and drove through four different lawns at a high rate of speed towards the Baylor students,” police wrote in the affidavits.

Police said about 20 to 30 students were outside the residence when this happened. “The students explained that they had to run to dodge the vehicle occupied by Pablo so that they did not get struck by the vehicle,” police said, “The students believed that Pablo was trying to strike them with the vehicle and feared that he would cause serious bodily injury to them with the truck.”

The officers who arrived at the scene ran the truck’s license plates and sent other officers to Martinez’s residence. Martinez was not at that location, but was allegedly spotted by other Waco police officers striking a street barrier in the 500 block of S. 8th Street.

Martinez was later located with a flat tire in the parking lot of the La Quinta Inn motel at 911 S. 10th Street. His pickup had “extensive damage,” according to police officers.

According to the arrest warrants, officers detected the strong odor of alcohol emanating from Martinez, and when asked if he knew why he was being arrested, Martinez allegedly replied, “because I was,” paused momentarily, then rephrased his sentence to say, because “you think I was driving while intoxicated.”

Martinez, the officers said, had trouble standing and walking when he was being taken into custody. A search of his pickup turned up three handguns, police said.

Martinez is being held at the McLennan County Jail on bond amounts totaling $69,000. He was still in the jail Friday afternoon, per online records.

Martinez previously worked as a misdemeanor prosecutor for former McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson.

