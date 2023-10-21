Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Four people shot in College Station shopping center parking lot

Police officers were already on the property responding to other calls when the shots were fired.
The incident happened just before 2 a.m. in the parking lot near Knight Club at the corner of Southwest Parkway and Texas Avenue.(KBTX Photo by Rusty Surette)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is investigating a shooting that left four people injured early Saturday morning.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. in the parking lot near Knight Club at the corner of Southwest Parkway and Texas Avenue.

Three of the people injured were taken by private vehicles to area hospitals and an ambulance transported the fourth patient.

One of the four injured has already been released from the hospital and the other three continue to receive treatment for more serious wounds.

Police say there was a very large crowd in the parking lot when the shooting occurred and they’re asking that witnesses come forward to share information or photos or videos that could help them determine what happened and who is responsible. At this point, there is no one in custody for the shooting.

Approximately 20 minutes prior to the gunfire, College Station police officers were already on the property responding to other calls including a criminal trespass call at Knight Club and a civil disturbance in the parking lot.

Police also were investigating an unrelated incident involving an armed man in the parking lot near the KFC restaurant but officers said it had nothing to do with the shooting that occurred on the other end of the property.

College Station police said off-duty officers are hired to do security inside Knight Club and it’s unclear if the people involved in the shooting were customers at the club. However, the club was the only business open in the shopping center when the shooting occurred in the large crowd.

Click on the video player above to watch Rusty Surette’s exclusive interview this morning with College Station police about the shooting

