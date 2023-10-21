Increasing clouds, remaining warm, and becoming more humid with rain chances returning next week

EAST TEXAS (KTRE/KLTV) - High cirrus clouds streaming overhead today are associated with Hurricane Norma in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

With upper level winds steering those clouds over east Texas, our sky conditions will remain mostly cloudy overnight with lows only dropping into the lower 60′s.

With lots of clouds moving overhead on Sunday, daytime highs will not be nearly as warm as today with highs will be in the middle 80′s with southeast winds bringing in higher moisture levels to east Texas.

Some of the moisture from Hurricane Norma will track into Texas, bringing back some low-end rain chances starting on Monday. While we do not anticipate much in the way of rainfall accumulations, a few showers will be possible here in the Piney Woods. The better odds for wet weather on Monday will be just west of our area, mainly along and west of I-45.

Next week will be warm and humid with lots of clouds and not much in the way of sunshine. After we deal with Norma’s moisture early in the week, we should be mainly dry for Tuesday before a western storm system brings us a decent shot at some rain by late Wednesday and Thursday.

There is still some uncertainty and discrepancies surrounding our rain chances and rain amounts based on the forward progress of that trough of low pressure advancing eastward from the desert southwest into the southern plains. Nevertheless, lots of clouds and better rain chances do look to come into play toward the middle-to-latter part of next week.

Despite daily rain chances in play much of the next week, rainfall amounts will not be overly impressive, averaging around half-an-inch for most areas, with higher amount of an inch possible mainly west of Highway 69 and north of Interstate 20.

Given our ongoing drought conditions, let’s hope we can cash in on some beneficial rain showers so that we can slowly improve those drought conditions.

