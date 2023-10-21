Mavs have Doncic, Irving from the jump after their partial-season debut was a dud

DALLAS MAVERICKS

Last season: 38-44, missed playoffs.

Coach: Jason Kidd (3rd season with Mavericks, 90-74; 8th season overall, 273-264).

What to expect: The Mavericks will find out what a full season looks like for the All-Star pairing of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Dallas faded and missed the playoffs after the blockbuster trade that brought Irving from Brooklyn. Injuries limited their chances together. This season starts with an injury question for Doncic. He's battling a left calf strain that might keep him out of the opener. The Dallas front office believed the roster around Doncic and Irving was part of the problem last season. The club's two first-round picks — Dereck Lively II and Olivier-Maxence Prosper — could be in the rotation or even start. Grant Williams was acquired from Boston in an effort to upgrade the frontcourt. Sharpshooting Seth Curry is back for a third stint in Dallas, which hopes his presence will loosen things for Doncic and Irving and give the club another scoring option when the superstars aren't on the court.

Departures: F/C Christian Wood, G Reggie Bullock, F Davis Bertans, C JaVale McGee, G Frank Ntilikina, F Justin Holiday, G Theo Pinson.

Additions: F Grant Williams, G Seth Curry, C Dereck Lively II, F Olivier-Maxence Prosper, G Dante Exum, F Richaun Holmes, F Derrick Jones Jr.

Players to watch: It's all about Doncic and Irving if the Mavericks are going to be a factor in the playoffs two seasons after reaching the Western Conference finals. Kidd contends offense was never a problem in their short time together last season, and he has a point. Dallas knew defense would be an issue since stopper Dorian Finney-Smith was part of the package that went to the Nets. The Mavericks had their mind on defense when drafting Lively and Prosper, so they expect to be significantly better on that end of the court even while counting on rookies. Dallas basically has two seasons to figure it out with Doncic and Irving. The mercurial Irving has a player option after the 2024-25 season.

Season opener: Oct. 25 at San Antonio in No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama's debut with the Spurs.

Fanduel SportsBook NBA title odds: 25-1.

