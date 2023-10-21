Newborn back in East Texas after receiving care far from home due to pediatric shortages

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas mother and newborn are back home after a long 80 days. Shyanne Calvert and her baby, Eivor Calvert, were forced to transfer to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas to access emergency pediatric care they couldn’t get back here in the region.

In 2022, data from UT Health East Texas and Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler revealed that 938 children had to be transferred to hospitals outside the region due to the lack of a necessary subspecialist, intensive care facilities or monitoring equipment.

Calvert reports Eivor is stable enough to be back home and said they can conduct routine checkups with local pediatricians. However, if an emergency were to arise, she says they would have to go back to Dallas, where intensive care and more subspecialty doctors are available.

“If surgery was needed or anything like that…it’s an automatic trip to Dallas,” Calvert said.

Calvert and her baby will have to make another trip to Dallas for reconstructive heart surgery soon, entailing another long stay away from home. The mother said having a children’s hospital or more resources in the area would help families like hers.

“I mean, it would make a huge difference. We wouldn’t have to travel so far. We wouldn’t have to miss out on our family down here, and, you know, obviously expenses,” Calvert said.

