Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

San Jose Earthquakes take draw streak into matchup against Austin

The San Jose Earthquakes host Austin after playing to a draw in three consecutive games
(WTOK)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Austin FC (10-15-8, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (10-10-13, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: San Jose -177, Austin FC +400, Draw +343; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes play Austin after playing to a draw in three straight games.

The Earthquakes are 9-9-10 against Western Conference teams. The Earthquakes rank sixth in the MLS drawing 183 corner kicks, averaging 5.5 per game.

Austin is 7-15-5 in Western Conference games. Austin has a 4-1-1 record in games it scores at least three goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The last meeting ended tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cristian Espinoza has scored 12 goals with eight assists for the Earthquakes. Jeremy Ebobisse has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Sebastian Driussi has scored 11 goals and added four assists for Austin. Jon Gallagher has three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 2-3-5, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.4 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Austin: 1-6-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Jack Skahan (injured), Nathan Cardoso (injured).

Austin: Zan Kolmanic (injured), Gyasi Zardes (injured), Maximiliano Urruti (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Polk County Sheriff's Office
Polk County homeowner reportedly shoots intruder in head
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Martin Luther King Drive in Lufkin closed due to brush fire
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Congressman Pete Sessions
Congressman Pete Sessions announces plan to run for Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives

Latest News

Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez reacts after striking out during the third inning of Game 1 of...
Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez dealing with ailment during ALCS against Rangers, AP source says
Texas Rangers Josh Jung (6) celebrating his solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles with...
Texas’ shaky bullpen escapes late as Rangers hold off Orioles 3-2 to open ALDS
Texas Rangers
Rangers falter in season finale in 1-0 loss to Seattle, allows Houston to win AL West
Texas Rangers
Semien, Seager help Rangers finish crucial AL West sweep with 9-8 win over Mariners
Tarleton State receiver has full neurological function after scary injury at Texas Tech